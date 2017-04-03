How to Use Google's Translate App

6 hrs ago Read more: PC Magazine

Are you traveling in a foreign country, and at a disadvantage because you don't understand the language? Never fear, the Google Translate app can translate dozens of languages either through text or voice. You can type or write foreign language text or speak it into the app, and the words are translated into your native tongue.

