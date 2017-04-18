How much housing near Google? Mountai...

How much housing near Google? Mountain Council to weigh in Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Mountain View City Council will review a set of policy choices that could help accommodate more or less housing in North Bayshore, the office park with Google's HQ that the city is looking to evolve into a mixed use neighborhood. The study session will be an important discussion that will set direction for the final decision expected in June.

