GTalk no more! Google Hangouts to become default messenger for Gmail from June 2628 min ago

Mumbai, April 30: In what is believed to be an unceremonious announcement, Google announced that it is replacing its instant message service Google Talk with its 4-year-old Hangouts from June 26th. This means that the company will replace Google Talk and make Hangout default messenger for Gmail.

