GTalk no more! Google Hangouts to become default messenger for Gmail from June 2628 min ago
Mumbai, April 30: In what is believed to be an unceremonious announcement, Google announced that it is replacing its instant message service Google Talk with its 4-year-old Hangouts from June 26th. This means that the company will replace Google Talk and make Hangout default messenger for Gmail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC