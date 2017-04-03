Google's newest Material Design tools...

Google's newest Material Design tools make previewing colors a breeze

Material Design, the colorful, grid-based design language Google developed to unify its web and mobile properties, is getting a fresh coat of paint. On Thursday, the Mountain View, California-based company announced a new color utility that will let developers create, share, and apply color palettes more easily to their apps and games.

