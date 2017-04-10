Google's Family Link App Reaches iOS ...

Google's Family Link App Reaches iOS Devices

Google today expanded the availability of its Family Link application to iOS devices. Family Link is a service that lets parents set up and monitor their children's Android smartphones.

