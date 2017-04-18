Google's Artificial intelligence syst...

Google's Artificial intelligence system translates Slovak more accurately

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Google translations of Slovak and English will be more accurate from April 19 and also closer to the natural, spoken language, the Sme daily wrote on the same day. The Google company launched an improvement to the Translate application, of its internet version, the Google browser, and with time, the function will also be included in the automatic translation in the Chrome browser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC