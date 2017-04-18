Google's Artificial intelligence system translates Slovak more accurately
Google translations of Slovak and English will be more accurate from April 19 and also closer to the natural, spoken language, the Sme daily wrote on the same day. The Google company launched an improvement to the Translate application, of its internet version, the Google browser, and with time, the function will also be included in the automatic translation in the Chrome browser.
