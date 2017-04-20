Google's April Fools' prank is a pet project, fur real - CNET
Now your cats and dogs can get their paws on the internet with Google's new "I'm Feeling Woof" and "I'm Feeling Meow." For its April Fools' prank this year, Google unveiled apps for your cats and dogs for both iOS and Android, giving the internet to our furry friends.
