Google's AI Chip Beats CPUs & GPUs
Yesterday Google revealed new performance details about its Tensor Processing Unit during a National Academy of Engineering presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. It said the TPU has shown in tests that it can outperform CPUs and GPUs in data centers, enabling faster and more energy-efficient computing for complex demands.
