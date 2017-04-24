Google's 2017 Pixels Could Feature Sn...

Google's 2017 Pixels Could Feature Snapdragon 835 Chipsets

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 being the latest processor and top of the line model from Qualcomm, it isn't surprising to see that many Android OEMs are adopting it and incorporating it into their flagships. This is also why it probably wouldn't be a surprise if Google were to do the same with their 2017 Pixels.

Chicago, IL

