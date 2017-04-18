Google Tries New Design For Tags In S...

Google Tries New Design For Tags In Search Snippets

Yesterday Read more: Search Engine Roundtable

A few weeks ago, we reported Google was testing tags in the search results snippets . Well, I checked again this morning and Google seems to have updated the design for those tags and removed the "TAGS" reference and placed little gray non-clickable text phrases below the snippet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Search Engine Roundtable.

Chicago, IL

