Google To Invest $877M in LG's OLED
Tech giant Google is said to be considering an investment of 1 trillion won, about $877 million, in LG Display to ensure access to a supply of flexible screens for the next generation of its smartphones. That investment is reportedly being made to ensure Google can produce a flexible screen version of its Pixel smartphone using LG Display's OLED technology, according to reports from South Korea's ETNews and Yonhap News Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC