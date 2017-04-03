Google shuts down Map Maker, promises to integrate features into Google Maps
Google has shut down Google Map Maker. A support page went up over the weekend declaring that Map Maker is closed but that "many of its features are being integrated into Google Maps."
Read more at Ars Technica.
