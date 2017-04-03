Google Rolling Out 'Fact Check' Tag to Fight Fake News
When Googling a controversial topic, you may now see a page from fact-checking sites such as PolitiFact or Snopes offering information including whether it's true. The Web giant just introduced a new label that will identify articles appearing in both Google News and Search that have been fact checked by third-party fact-checking organizations.
