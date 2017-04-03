Google retiring Challenges, Quests, Requests, and iOS support for Play Games
If you're attached to the Quests, Requests, and Challenge features of Google Play Games, there's some bad news: They will be going away soon. Since 2013, when Google launched Play Games, its answer to Apple's Game Center and Amazon's GameCircle, the Mountain View, California-based company has invested heavily in the service's growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC