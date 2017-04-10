Google Reportedly To Invest $877M in LG's OLED for Pixel Phones

Tech giant Google is said to be considering an investment of 1 trillion won, about $877 million, in LG Display to ensure access to a supply of flexible screens for the next generation of its smartphones. That investment is reportedly being made to ensure Google can produce a flexible screen version of its Pixel smartphone using LG Display's OLED technology, according to reports from South Korea's ETNews and Yonhap News Agency.

