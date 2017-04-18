Google Pixel Ends Up Worse With Andro...

Google Pixel Ends Up Worse With Android 7.1.2

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A new software update can be great for your smartphone, as it brings with it security patches and resolves bugs, as well as brings in new features that enhance the performance of the smartphone. Some time ago we told you that Pixel had some problems with its Bluetooth, which was finally solved in a last update by the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... 18 hr mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC