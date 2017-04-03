Google Maps launches street view for Vimy Ridge, Beaumont Hamel
If you haven't been able to visit the Vimy Ridge memorial in France, you can now take a virtual tour. Google has launched Street View imagery of Vimy Ridge and Beaumont Hamel, just in time for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on Sunday.
