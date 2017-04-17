Google Maps is strongly advising people to avoid Kevin Webster's garage in Coronation Street
If you're unlucky enough to blow your head gasket while driving around Weatherfield, think twice before going to Webster's Autocentre. Owned by Kevin Webster since 1996, the garage and its staff have been at the centre of several juicy and gruesome dramas.
