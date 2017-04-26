Google Loses Top Hardware Executive It Poached From Amazon an hour ago
David Foster, a key executive Google recruited from Amazon.com Inc. in October as part of its aggressive hardware effort, has left the company. A Google spokeswoman confirmed Foster's departure, but declined to comment further. At Amazon, he led development of Kindle tablets, the Echo voice-activated speaker and other devices. He was a marquee hire for Alphabet Inc.'s Google, made just as the internet search giant unfurled the first wave of its own branded devices.
