Google Local Results Showing Query Sp...

Google Local Results Showing Query Specific Data, Like Hours, Reviews, Phone & Address

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Search Engine Roundtable

If you search in Google for local businesses and get even more specific, such as ask for their reviews, phone number, address, hours of operation and so on, Google will now give you that information in the local box. Google did give you this information previously as a featured snippet form, not in the local box, but now it seems to be part of the local box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Search Engine Roundtable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC