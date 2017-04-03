Google Local Results Showing Query Specific Data, Like Hours, Reviews, Phone & Address
If you search in Google for local businesses and get even more specific, such as ask for their reviews, phone number, address, hours of operation and so on, Google will now give you that information in the local box. Google did give you this information previously as a featured snippet form, not in the local box, but now it seems to be part of the local box.
