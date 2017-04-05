Google launches YouTube Go in India to 'buffer' spotty internet connections
To recollect, previous year during Google for India event, the company had announced the YouTube Go for the Indian market, now after testing the beta version of YouTube Go has finally arrived in India. YouTube Go allows users to preview videos before they proceed to watch or download them for offline consumption, hence preventing waste of data.
