Google just launched a new app that orders food, pays utility bills, and thousands of other things
Life these days is on a fast pace. Whether it's chores, or just getting things checked off your laundry or shopping list, all help is welcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC