Google Is Fighting Fake News With This Fact Checking Feature
In an effort to combat fake news, Google is integrating a new service that lets its users fact-check in real time. The Poynter Institute pointed out the new feature , which appears alongside search results without being too intrusive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Fri
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Thu
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC