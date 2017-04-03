Google Is Fighting Fake News With Thi...

Google Is Fighting Fake News With This Fact Checking Feature

Read more: Refinery 29

In an effort to combat fake news, Google is integrating a new service that lets its users fact-check in real time. The Poynter Institute pointed out the new feature , which appears alongside search results without being too intrusive.

