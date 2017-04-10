Google is accused of underpaying women

Google is accused of underpaying women

16 hrs ago

GOOGLE has made a fortune by helping people dig up whatever information they seek. But in a court hearing on April 7th, America's Department of Labour accused the company behind the profitable search engine of burying the fact that it pays its female employees less than their male counterparts.

