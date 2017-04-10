Google Image Search To Show "Similar ...

Google Image Search To Show "Similar Items" To Shop

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Unofficial SEO Blog

Google Image Search has launched " Similar Items " for mobile web and the Android search app. The feature helps user find product they like in photos on Google Image Search.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unofficial SEO Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,665 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC