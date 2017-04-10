Google Image Search Launches 'Style Ideas' Feature
On Thursday, Google Image Search the launch of "Style Ideas," a new feature that will provide users searching for fashion-related products with "inspirational lifestyle images and outfits that showcase how the product can be worn in real life." Julia Enthoven, associate product manager at Google, explains in a blog post that "Style Ideas" will allow users to visualize whatever item they're perusing in a street-style context.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC