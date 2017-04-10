Google Image Search Launches 'Style I...

Google Image Search Launches 'Style Ideas' Feature

On Thursday, Google Image Search the launch of "Style Ideas," a new feature that will provide users searching for fashion-related products with "inspirational lifestyle images and outfits that showcase how the product can be worn in real life." Julia Enthoven, associate product manager at Google, explains in a blog post that "Style Ideas" will allow users to visualize whatever item they're perusing in a street-style context.

