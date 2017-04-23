Google Homea s assistant can now reco...

Google Homea s assistant can now recognize different voices

16 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

An update released Thursday enables Home's built-in assistant to learn the different voices of up to six people, although they can't all be talking to the internet-connected speaker at the same time. Distinguishing voices will allow Home to be more personal in some of its responses, depending on who triggers the assistant with the phrase, "OK Google" or "Hey Google."

