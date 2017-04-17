Google Fixing Chrome Bug That Leaves Users Open To Phishing
Google has confirmed that it's working on an update for the Chrome web browser to fix a bug that leaves users open to phishing attacks. The vulnerability will be patched on all versions of Chrome, including those on iOS and macOS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ubergizmo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|2 hr
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC