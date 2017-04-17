Google Fixing Chrome Bug That Leaves ...

Google Fixing Chrome Bug That Leaves Users Open To Phishing

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Ubergizmo

Google has confirmed that it's working on an update for the Chrome web browser to fix a bug that leaves users open to phishing attacks. The vulnerability will be patched on all versions of Chrome, including those on iOS and macOS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ubergizmo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... 2 hr mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,778 • Total comments across all topics: 280,367,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC