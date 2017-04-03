Google fights fake news in search with 'fact check' tags - CNET
The tech giant said early Friday that it's adding "fact check" labels to some of the results in its search engine. So, if you search for something and a story from a credible fact-checking source like PolitiFact or Snopes comes up, those stories will get that label.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|8 hr
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC