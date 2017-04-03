Google fights fake news in search with 'fact check' tags - CNET

Google fights fake news in search wit...

Google fights fake news in search with 'fact check' tags

The tech giant said early Friday that it's adding "fact check" labels to some of the results in its search engine. So, if you search for something and a story from a credible fact-checking source like PolitiFact or Snopes comes up, those stories will get that label.

