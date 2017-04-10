Google, Facebook go back to the future for a better mobile web

If you want a quick update on the current state of the mobile web, rewind to the good ol' WAP days of 1999 . Although responsive web design has given us a few years of web compatibility between desktop and mobile browsers, today's Google AMP and Facebook Instant Articles set up a specialized mobile web experience reminiscent of WAP, as Afilias Technologies engineering lead Ronan Cremin argues .

