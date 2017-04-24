Google eyes massive AI expansion with new Assistant SDK
You might say 2017 is the year of Assistant. While Google's AI chatbot launched last year, it's really come into form over the past few months, with an array of third-party actions , support for all Marshmallow and Nougat phones , Android Wear integration , and most recently, the ability to access millions of recipes .
