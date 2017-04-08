Google expands fact checking in searches

12 hrs ago

People who search for a topic in Google's main search engine or the Google News section will see a conclusion such as "mostly true" or "false" next to stories that had been fact-checked. NEW YORK >> Google will expand the use of "fact check" tags in search results - the tech industry's latest effort to combat false and misleading news stories.

