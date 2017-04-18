Google Earth relaunches with Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry architecture tours

Google Earth , the software program that allows users to virtually explore our planet through topographic maps, satellite imagery, and more, relaunched today with a suite of new features including guided tours of buildings by Frank Gehry and Zaha Hadid . Teaming up with storytellers, scientists, and nonprofits from around the world, Google created "Voyager," a showcase of interactive guided tours that take users from the mountains, islands, and jungles of the world courtesy of BBC Earth's "Natural Treasures" to treks on the Galapagos Islands to discoveries of Machu Picchu.

