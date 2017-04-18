Google Earth relaunches with Zaha Had...

Google Earth relaunches with Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry architecture tours

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Google Earth , the software program that allows users to virtually explore our planet through topographic maps, satellite imagery, and more, relaunched today with a suite of new features including guided tours of buildings by Frank Gehry and Zaha Hadid . Teaming up with storytellers, scientists, and nonprofits from around the world, Google created "Voyager," a showcase of interactive guided tours that take users from the mountains, islands, and jungles of the world courtesy of BBC Earth's "Natural Treasures" to treks on the Galapagos Islands to discoveries of Machu Picchu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Mon mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC