Google Earth New Update Is Set to Arrive on April 18

Keep your fingers crossed, as a brand new Google Earth is going to be launched on April 18, at a pre Earth Day event in New York City. Google has been intensively working at an overhauled version of its Google Earth that is going to be released during a pre Earth Day event on April 18, in New York City.

