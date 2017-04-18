Google Earth gets a mobile-friendly makeover
Google Earth, which is known for showing satellite imagery, topography and 3D buildings, unveiled new features on Tuesday that offer additional information and more interactive experiences. New features like "Knowledge Cards" give more information, history and pictures of places people search for, while "I'm feeling lucky" suggests unique locations, like the Pemba Island off the Swahili coast or the Zao Hot Spring in Yamagata, Japan.
