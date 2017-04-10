Google Could Be Facing Lawsuit Over Nexus 6P Bootloops
As you might have heard, LG is facing a class-action lawsuit over the bootloop problems that presented itself in a number of its flagship phones, like the Nexus 5X for example. The problem isn't so much the bootloop itself, but how LG handled the situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ubergizmo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kit kat bars
|Fri
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC