Google Could Be Facing Lawsuit Over N...

Google Could Be Facing Lawsuit Over Nexus 6P Bootloops

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ubergizmo

As you might have heard, LG is facing a class-action lawsuit over the bootloop problems that presented itself in a number of its flagship phones, like the Nexus 5X for example. The problem isn't so much the bootloop itself, but how LG handled the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ubergizmo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kit kat bars Fri Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results (Oct '16) Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,723 • Total comments across all topics: 280,314,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC