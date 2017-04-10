Google Chrome tips and tricks: Master your web browser
Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers in the world, and yet, because we use it so often, we often forget what it can do. Chrome will let you browse pages, obviously, but it's also loaded with hidden hacks that can essentially streamline your internet-browsing experience and digital life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocket-lint.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC