Google brings students to Hamilton, i...

Google brings students to Hamilton, in VR and IRL

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

How do you get high schoolers from low-income families to care about two men shooting at each other on a riverbank more than 200 years ago? A six-week program from the Gilder-Lehman Institute is using performance art, virtual reality and a very special trip to the theater to teach 5,000 students across the U.S. about founding father Alexander Hamilton. On Tuesday, teenagers from schools with a high percentage of lower-income students will get to see Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical "Hamilton" in New York, Boston and the Bay Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar '17 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,571,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC