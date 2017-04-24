Google brings students to Hamilton, in VR and IRL

How do you get high schoolers from low-income families to care about two men shooting at each other on a riverbank more than 200 years ago? A six-week program from the Gilder-Lehman Institute is using performance art, virtual reality and a very special trip to the theater to teach 5,000 students across the U.S. about founding father Alexander Hamilton. On Tuesday, teenagers from schools with a high percentage of lower-income students will get to see Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical "Hamilton" in New York, Boston and the Bay Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.