Google April Fool's jokes for 2017 - ...

Google April Fool's jokes for 2017 - " graded for additional humor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Tech companies like to get into April Fool's day - those whimsical titans of capitalism - and nobody gets into it in a bigger way than Google, which rolls out a solid handful of gags every year, some of which are even interactive. This year is no exception, as the search titan deploys its finest humor modules to delight us for a day before going back to trying to manage all the information on earth in a totally non-creepy way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,991,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC