Google April Fool's jokes for 2017 - " graded for additional humor

Tech companies like to get into April Fool's day - those whimsical titans of capitalism - and nobody gets into it in a bigger way than Google, which rolls out a solid handful of gags every year, some of which are even interactive. This year is no exception, as the search titan deploys its finest humor modules to delight us for a day before going back to trying to manage all the information on earth in a totally non-creepy way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.