Google Announces New 'Jump' Camera, 'Jump Start' Program
Google introduced Jump Video in 2015 to make it easier to create 360-degree 3D content for VR. Now the company has announced a new Jump camera, dubbed the Yi Halo, as well as a Jump Start program that will offer free access to Jump hardware and software to select filmmakers.
