Google Android Apps Are Colluding, Sharing Users' Data Without Consent
Thousands of applications on Google's Android operating system "collude" to share users' phone data without consent, leaving phones vulnerable to hackers, according to a new study. "This is the first time we've found real-world evidence that apps are colluding with one another," Gang Wang, an assistant professor at Virginia Tech, told The Hill.
