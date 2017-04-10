Google and Facebook cranking up the fight against fake news

Expanded fact-check tags in searches and tips on how to spot fictitious reports are new tools aimed at ensuring web users are not fed inaccurate or misleading information Google will expand the use of "fact check" tags in its search results - something already introduced in the US and the UK last October - while Facebook is launching a feature to help users spot false news and misleading information that spreads on its service. People who search for a topic in Google's main search engine or the Google News section will soon see a conclusion such as "mostly true" or "false" next to stories that have been fact checked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.