Google and Apple release urgent updates to patch up Wi-Fi vulnerabilities

If you have not updated your Android, iOS or Nexus device just yet, it is high time you do it because Gal Beniamini from Google's Project Zero has found some serious vulnerabilities that simply cannot be left unattended. All in all, the security researcher's bug report includes 10 critical issues related to the Broadcom's WiFi chips .

