Google, Amazon and Facebook Are Destr...

Google, Amazon and Facebook Are Destroying Privacy, Producing Inequality and Undermining Democracy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Truthdig

Most of us are active on Facebook, use many of Google's assets and get Amazon products dropped at our doorsteps. But have we ever stopped to think about the enormous impact these three companies have had on our lives and our society? Well, Jonathan Taplin has given it a lot of thought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... 13 hr mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,379,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC