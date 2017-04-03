Fox's 'O'Reilly Factor' Joins Google's...
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and Alphabet Inc have something in common: feeling the wrath of advertisers. According to a CNN report, Fox's "The O'Reilly Factor" has seen three major automakers and two other companies chose to no longer advertise during the show's commercial break.
