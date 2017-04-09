Facebook and Google reveal how they p...

Facebook and Google reveal how they plan to fight fake news

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Boy Genius

Facebook and Google have had a significant role in the spread of fake news, facing plenty of criticism last year after the US presidential election since fake news is believed to have had a huge impact on the result. Neither Facebook nor Google actively contributed to disseminating fake news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Am I considered a cougar? Fri Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Thu patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC