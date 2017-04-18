Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Go...

Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Google & Huawei Over Nexus 6P

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ubergizmo

The other day we reported that a lawsuit was being considered against Google and Huawei over the Nexus 6P's bootloop issues . Turns out that the law firm that was investigating the case was decided to proceed with the lawsuit and has since officially announced that they have filed a class-action lawsuit against both companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ubergizmo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC