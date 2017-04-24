Check Out This Larry Page-Backed Flying Car in Action
The company's CEO is Sebastian Thrun, who founded Google X, which was responsible for innovations such as Google Glass, balloon internet connectivity initiative Project Loon and self-driving cars. Google co-founder Larry Page is an investor in the company, and in a statement to The New York Times said, "We've all had dreams of flying effortlessly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC