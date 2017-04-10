Burger King's Google Home stunt offers horrifying look at future of TV ads

Anyone who has experienced using the "OK, Google" feature on Android devices or the Google Home speaker will know it can be a little too keen to pipe up, without advertisers seeking to exploit it. A crafty advertisement from Burger King asks viewers: "OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?" forcing any Google Assistant device within earshot to advertise the flame-grilled tweet by reading from the Wikipedia page.

