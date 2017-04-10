Burger King's Google Home stunt offer...

Burger King's Google Home stunt offers horrifying look at future of TV ads

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TrustedReviews

Anyone who has experienced using the "OK, Google" feature on Android devices or the Google Home speaker will know it can be a little too keen to pipe up, without advertisers seeking to exploit it. A crafty advertisement from Burger King asks viewers: "OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?" forcing any Google Assistant device within earshot to advertise the flame-grilled tweet by reading from the Wikipedia page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrustedReviews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC