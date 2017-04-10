Burger King Ad Hacks Google Home

15 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

Pepsi has dominated the headlines over the last week for having the country's most irritating and offensive TV advertisement, but Burger King has now taken the mantle with an ad that includes a command to wake up voice-activated Google Home devices. The 15-second ad features a man in a Burger King uniform leaning into the camera to say: "OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?" People with the Google Home assistant and Android phones with voice search enabled within listening range of their TV will discover the command triggers devices to read aloud the Wikipedia entry for Burger King's flagship burger.

